Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 220.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sleep Number worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $5,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

