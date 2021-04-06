Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Palomar worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PLMR opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $121.87.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,937. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
