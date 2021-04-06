Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Palomar worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMR opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,937. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

