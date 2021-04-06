Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

