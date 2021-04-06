Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $311.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.77.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.