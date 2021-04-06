Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,849 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

