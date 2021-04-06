Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 116,060 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,060 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 66.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 229,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,824 shares of company stock worth $4,412,400. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

