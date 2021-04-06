Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 145,548 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 303,078 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $572,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

