Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 15,030 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MTS Systems worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 73,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 303,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MTSC stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.