Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 23,053 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

FND stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

