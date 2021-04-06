Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 43,255 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,255 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Itron worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after acquiring an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,500,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itron by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 573,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

