Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 576,751 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 576,751 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,614 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,593 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

