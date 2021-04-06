Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 349,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 92.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

