Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,910.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

