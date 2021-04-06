Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $8,027,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.