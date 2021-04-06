Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,095 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.