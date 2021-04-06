Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,091 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

