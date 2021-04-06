Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,821 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.03, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

