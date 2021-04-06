Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,192,995 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Range Resources worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.