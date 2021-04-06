Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Vonage worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

