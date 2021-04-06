Vortex Defi Price Up 20.5% This Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1.02 million worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

