VouchForMe (IPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,683.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $867,763.27 and $4,683.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

