Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,264 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,494,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $402.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.84 and its 200 day moving average is $364.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.17 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.