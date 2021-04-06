Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,179 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $153.96 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.