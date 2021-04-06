Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,122 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.47 and its 200 day moving average is $267.60. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

