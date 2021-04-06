Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,240 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $92.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold 331,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,117,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

