Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,249 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 143,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

