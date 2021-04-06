Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 851 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.51 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

