Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRLB. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.79 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.