Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

