Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 267,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $169.52 and a fifty-two week high of $286.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

