Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

