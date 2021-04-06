Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.