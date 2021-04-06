Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,608 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.