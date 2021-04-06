Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 48,080 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

