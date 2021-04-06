Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Chemed by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Chemed by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $467.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.11. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.86 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

