Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ITA opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

