Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 395.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

