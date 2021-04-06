Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

