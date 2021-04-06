Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $563,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,075,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,580 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.92 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.