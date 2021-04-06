Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,784 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $491.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.95 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

