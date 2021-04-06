Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $79.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

