Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.78.

NYSE ROP opened at $414.84 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.12 and a 200-day moving average of $405.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.