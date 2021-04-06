Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.