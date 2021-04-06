Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,853 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 260.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $225.39 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

