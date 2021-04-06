Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,838 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HEICO by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.15. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

