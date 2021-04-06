Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,905 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

IHS Markit stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

