Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 757.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 239,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,112,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

