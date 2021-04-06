Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

