Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.