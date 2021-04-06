Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 158,455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,455 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

